NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $36,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,813,000 after buying an additional 672,757 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

