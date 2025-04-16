Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Next 15 Group had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 8.28%.

Next 15 Group Stock Up 1.9 %

LON NFG opened at GBX 237 ($3.14) on Wednesday. Next 15 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 217.35 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,052 ($13.92). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 292.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 362.04. The stock has a market cap of £239.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Next 15 Group from GBX 790 ($10.46) to GBX 660 ($8.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.

