NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as low as C$11.11. NFI Group shares last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 159,976 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. CIBC upped their target price on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$929.10 million, a PE ratio of -38.40, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.41.

NFI Group Inc is a Canadian automobile manufacturer. The company organizes itself into two segments: Manufacturing operations, and Aftermarket operations. Manufacturing operations, which represents more than half of the company’s revenue, includes the manufacture of transit buses for public transportation, and motor coaches.

