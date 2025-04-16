NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $13.89 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 964.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,038,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.72.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $255.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

