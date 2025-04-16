NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $24.08 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EOG opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.78. The company has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.