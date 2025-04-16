Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NIC stock opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.39. Nicolet Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $121.52.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $364,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,452.40. This trade represents a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $34,578.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,868.68. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,527 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

