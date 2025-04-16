NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

NNN REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 112.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NNN REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NNN REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

