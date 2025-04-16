NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.
NNN REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. NNN REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 112.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.
NNN REIT Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NNN REIT stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NNN REIT
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
