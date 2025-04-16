Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.29%.
Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77.
Nordea Bank Abp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.9791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
