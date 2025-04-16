NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $3.03. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 506,266 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 7.1 %

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 814.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 4,789.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

