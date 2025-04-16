Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CFO Purchases $81,810.00 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,887.28. This trade represents a 25.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nutex Health Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NUTX opened at $138.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $768.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.27. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $142.58.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $11.21. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutex Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutex Health by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nutex Health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.