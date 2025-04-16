NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.14.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $7.74 on Wednesday, reaching $104.46. 119,082,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,547,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.20. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $948,229,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.