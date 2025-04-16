OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $95.66 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.94.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

