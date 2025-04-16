Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

OPINL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,213. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.25%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

