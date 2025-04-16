Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 445777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

