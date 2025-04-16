Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 519.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPM opened at $83.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $86.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

