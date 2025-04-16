Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,771,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,925,000 after acquiring an additional 215,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,364,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $106,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ExlService by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,194,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,400,000 after buying an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EXLS opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $833,579.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,779. The trade was a 28.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $484,823.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,822.56. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,284 in the last ninety days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.