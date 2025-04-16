Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 6.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR stock opened at $98.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.92, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.