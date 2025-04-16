Operose Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Operose Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $188.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.20.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TEL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average is $146.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

