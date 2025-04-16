Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Optimize Strategy Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPTZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 8,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $144.50 million, a PE ratio of -937.19 and a beta of 0.99. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $31.72.
Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile
