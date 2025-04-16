Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Up 566.7% in March

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Optiva Stock Performance

RKNEF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Optiva has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and business support systems products to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company’s cloud-native real-time converged charging and billing platform delivers a software platform, such as real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

