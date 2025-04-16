Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Up 566.7% in March

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Optiva Stock Performance
RKNEF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.33. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Optiva has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $4.54.
About Optiva
