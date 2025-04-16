Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.20. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 118,026 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $89.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 845,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

