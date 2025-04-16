Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Short Interest Update

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Orlen Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSKOF remained flat at C$16.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Orlen has a one year low of C$11.10 and a one year high of C$18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.85.

Orlen Company Profile

Orlen SA operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, gas, and upstream business. It engages in the processing and wholesale of refinery products, such as crude oil; production and sale of fuel, oil, chemicals, and petrochemicals, as well as provision of supporting services; production, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat from conventional and renewable energy sources comprising solar photovoltaics, as well as natural gas; trading of electricity; exploration and extraction of mineral resources; exploration, production, and import of natural gas; and trading and storage of gas and liquid gas.

