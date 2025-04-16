Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Short Interest Update

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Orlen Price Performance
OTCMKTS PSKOF remained flat at C$16.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Orlen has a one year low of C$11.10 and a one year high of C$18.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.85.
Orlen Company Profile
