Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching – April 13th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, and Kroger are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of companies that focus on outdoor recreation, gear, apparel, or related services. These companies often cater to consumers who engage in activities such as hiking, camping, and sports, making these stocks an investment option for those interested in lifestyle trends and growth in the outdoor industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $92.81. 25,491,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,636,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $744.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,266. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $68.26. 8,827,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,180. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $71.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33.

