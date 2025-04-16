Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching – April 16th

Walmart, Kroger, Lowe’s Companies, Deckers Outdoor, and CRH are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to a historical form of punishment in which a wooden framework with holes was used to secure an offender’s limbs in a public, outdoor setting. This method was designed to subject the individual to public humiliation and deter misconduct by exposing them to the scrutiny and ridicule of passersby. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.80. 8,918,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,710,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. 2,351,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.64. 579,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,969. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.40. 1,199,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.72. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.09. 1,357,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,615,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

