Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

