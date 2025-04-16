Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
OXLCP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $24.40.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
