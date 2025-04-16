Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCP)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

OXLCP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.