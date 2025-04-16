Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Up 6% – Here’s Why

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) was up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 122.86 ($1.63). Approximately 76,032,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the average daily volume of 10,559,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.90 ($1.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.73) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.05.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

In other news, insider John O’Higgins acquired 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £74,690 ($98,848.60). Also, insider Kate Priestman bought 17,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,853.12 ($26,274.64). Over the last three months, insiders bought 94,964 shares of company stock worth $9,484,318. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

