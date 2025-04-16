Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.10. Approximately 945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.
Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter.
About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF
The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.
