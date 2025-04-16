Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

CAFG traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.0289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:CAFG Free Report ) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 2.03% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.

