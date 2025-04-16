Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:CAFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance
CAFG traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557. The company has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.15. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.0289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 small-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. CAFG was launched on May 1, 2023 and is managed by Pacer.
