Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Short Interest Update

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

PFHO stock remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of -0.04. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

