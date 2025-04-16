PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
PARK24 Stock Performance
Shares of PKCOY traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. PARK24 has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.35.
PARK24 Company Profile
