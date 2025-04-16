PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.03.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

PYPL stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

