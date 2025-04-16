PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.03.

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. PayPal has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

