PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires $216,600.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,774,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,390,971.12. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $209,700.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 16,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $222,080.00.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 110,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $1,914,000.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 20,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $381,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,131,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $4,305,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,800.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 46,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $1,366,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PBF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 4,920,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

