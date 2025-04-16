PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 7% – Still a Buy?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.44. Approximately 833,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,886,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $209,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,757,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,996,812.04. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 712,000 shares of company stock worth $17,345,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter worth $1,642,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6,069.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 1,484.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

