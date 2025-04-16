PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PMT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 42,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,235. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $929,189. This trade represents a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

