Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 3,350.0% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Perenti Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUSDF opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Perenti has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.
Perenti Company Profile
