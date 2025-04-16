Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Short Interest Update

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 3,350.0% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUSDF opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Perenti has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining, Drilling Services, and Mining Services and Idoba segments. The company offers underground and surface contract mining, drill and blast, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, earthmoving, and machinery rebuilds services; and drilling services including specialized deep hole multi-intersectional directional diamond core drilling, underground diamond core drilling, drilling and blasting, and in-pit grade control services.

