Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.07 and last traded at C$19.04, with a volume of 403331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.40.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$924.05 million, a PE ratio of -40.19, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Perpetua Resources

In other news, Director Jessica Largent sold 11,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.12, for a total value of C$153,998.83. Also, Director Chris Dail sold 16,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$248,958.04. Insiders have sold 31,559 shares of company stock valued at $448,616 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp is focused on the exploration, site restoration, and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open-pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

