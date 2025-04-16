Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 553.3% in March

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a growth of 553.3% from the March 15th total of 47,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Persimmon Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 7,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,996. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86.
About Persimmon
