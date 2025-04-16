Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Up 553.3% in March

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a growth of 553.3% from the March 15th total of 47,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Persimmon Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 7,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,996. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86.

Get Persimmon alerts:

About Persimmon

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.