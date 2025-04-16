Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PTPI traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 398,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

