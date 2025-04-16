Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 745,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
PTPI traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 398,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
About Petros Pharmaceuticals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petros Pharmaceuticals
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.