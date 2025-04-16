PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Up 252.6% in March

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 252.6% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 115,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PCQ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.27. 71,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

