Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:PNFPP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ PNFPP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $25.29.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
