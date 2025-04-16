Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:PNFPP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PNFPP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,099. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $22.76 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.