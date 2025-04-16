Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.98% from the stock’s previous close.

C has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.7 %

C stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.61. 4,636,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,384,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.97. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citigroup by 455.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,976,000 after buying an additional 4,680,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Citigroup by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

