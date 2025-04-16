Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,000 ($39.70) and last traded at GBX 2,982.94 ($39.48), with a volume of 180018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,926 ($38.72).

Plus500 Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,775.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,643.19.

About Plus500

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.