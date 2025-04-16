Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.15. 457,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,812,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Porch Group from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $605.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 108,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $654,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,658.65. This represents a 37.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,384,057 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,515.68. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,554 shares of company stock worth $1,220,190. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 1,900,416 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,816 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 4,365.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,614 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Porch Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,511,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 1,100,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

