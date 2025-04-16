Porvair (LON:PRV) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 762 ($10.08) and last traded at GBX 762 ($10.08), with a volume of 35180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724 ($9.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday.

Porvair Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £348.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 687.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 678.65.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities analysts expect that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Porvair Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Porvair’s previous dividend of $2.10. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ben Stocks sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.48), for a total transaction of £501,200 ($663,313.92). 21.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Porvair

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

