Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.23 and traded as high as C$48.92. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$48.46, with a volume of 4,608,423 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$54.13.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 1.5 %

About Power Co. of Canada

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.32. The company has a market cap of C$32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.