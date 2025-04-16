Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Update

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 712.0 days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Stock Performance

PWZYF stock remained flat at C$15.00 during trading on Wednesday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.00.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

