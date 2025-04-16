Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.48 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 33.31 ($0.44). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45), with a volume of 42,486 shares trading hands.

Pressure Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.88 million, a PE ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 33.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.41.

Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Pressure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pressure Technologies plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pressure Technologies

Headquartered in Sheffield, United Kingdom, the Pressure Technologies Group is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-integrity, safety-critical components and systems serving global supply chains in oil and gas, defence, industrial gases and hydrogen energy markets. The Group has two divisions, Chesterfield Special Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

