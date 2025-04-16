Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 10.16. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a negative return on equity of 113.38%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.